Menu
Sports
Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Raiders
Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Angels
Los Angeles Angels Of Anaheim News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Rams
Los Angeles Rams News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Kings
Los Angeles Kings News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Ducks
Anaheim Ducks News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
PGA Tour
College Sports
High School
Video
All Videos
Seen On TV
2 On Your Side
Music Minute
Veterans' Voices
Tony's Table
Best Of
Best Of
Best Of Orange County
Travel
More
Travel
Podcasts
Contests
Only CBS
News
All News
LA News
Local News And Video For LA, Orange County, And Southern California
Business
Consumer
Entertainment
HealthWatch
CBS2 Investigates
Only CBS
Offbeat
STEAM
2 On Your Side
Latest News
Off-Duty Deputy Shot, Wounded While Inside His Vehicle In City Terrace; Suspect Sought
The shooting of an off-duty deputy in the City Terrace area of Los Angeles County may have been motivated by a dispute at a nearby birthday party, sheriff's investigators said Wednesday.
Orange County Officials Remain Confident They Can Control COVID-19 Surge
Even as cases and hospitalizations continue to increase across the county, officials said they are still confident they can control the surge.
News Videos
The Rundown
Sports
All Sports
Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Raiders
Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Angels
Los Angeles Angels Of Anaheim News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Rams
Los Angeles Rams News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Kings
Los Angeles Kings News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
Ducks
Anaheim Ducks News And Updates From CBS 2 And KCAL 9
PGA Tour
College Sports
High School
Latest Sports
3 Rams Players Placed On Reserve/COVID-19 List As NFL Enacts Sweeping New Rules
Rams tight end Kendall Blanton, safety Jake Gervase and wide receiver J.J Koski were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which is designated for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.
Chargers' Justin Herbert Got A Haircut And Twitter Had All The Jokes At His Expense
The Chargers rookie showed up to his Wednesday press conference with a new look. It's safe to say folks on social media were not fans.
Chargers, Justin Herbert 'Have To Play Better Late In Games' Says CBS' Rich Gannon
The rookie quarterback has impressed with his play thus far but Gannon points out the 1-7 record and one possession losses as areas of improvement for the stretch run of the season.
More Chargers
Chargers
Best Of
Best Of LA
Quarantine Cooking: Your Essential Nonstick Cookware Guide
Step up your quarantine cooking with this guide to nonstick cookware.
How To: 6 Easy Steps To Make Homemade Soft Pretzels
Learn how to make your own homemade soft pretzels with these six easy steps!
5 Vodka Sauce Recipes To Try This Week
And would you miss it if it wasn't there?
Best Of O.C.
Irvine's Top 3 Convenience Stores
Looking to explore the top convenience stores in town?
The 4 Best Barbecue Spots In Irvine
In search of a new favorite barbecue stop? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top restaurants serving such fare around Irvine, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.
Anaheim's Top 4 Traditional American Spots
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top spots serving such fare around Anaheim, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture to satisfy your appetite.
Video
All Videos
Seen On TV
2 On Your Side
Music Minute
Veterans' Voices
Tony's Table
Videos On Demand
CBSN LA On Demand
2 On Your Side
Eye On Entertainment
The Rundown
Weather
Contests/More
Station Info
CBS2/KCAL9
Advertise
News Tips
2OnYourSide Tips
Pets2Love
Podcasts
Contests
Show Us Your Pack And You Could Win Some Pawsome Prizes For You And Your Pups
More
Podcasts
CBS LA Podcast
Have A News Tip? Let Us Know!
Seen On TV
CBSLA App
CBSN Los Angeles
Watch Now
CHiPs For Kids | Donation Information
November 18, 2020 at 3:28 pm
Filed Under:
CHiPs For Kids
Sponsored By
CHiPs For Kids
For the first time this year, we have created the ability for you to donate money all December so the CHP can purchase toys and distribute them to children and teens in need up until Christmas!
COMING SOON
Comments
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply