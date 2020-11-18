LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California is tightening its requirements for face coverings in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The revised guidance issued Monday states that residents “must wear face coverings when they are outside the home,” unless they are more than six feet away from other people.

People who are outdoors, but not close to anyone else do not have to wear a mask, though they must have one with them to put on in case they come within six feet of other people.

The tightened rules apply to anyone 2-years-old or older, except those exempt due to specific medical conditions and those who are hearing impaired or communicating with a hearing-impaired person.

Other exemptions to the rule include:

People in a car alone or with members of their own household;

People working alone in an office or room;

People who are “actively eating or drinking”; and

Workers who must wear respiratory protection.

The new rules broaden previous guidance on when people should wear masks.

The state rule mirrors the Los Angeles County’s guidance, which says residents “should use a clean face-covering anytime they will be in contact with other people who are not household members in public or private spaces,” but tightens rules in Orange County — where some were not happy.

“I mean, we’ve been locked down for about seven or eight months now, and people are mentally kind of tired of it,” Michael Norrbom said. “Imposing more restrictions like this, I don’t think is going to be the best thing.”

But many said that if wearing face coverings means a faster return to the red tier, they’ll comply.

“We come down to downtown Huntington a lot, and I think if everyone was wearing the masks, we probably wouldn’t be back in purple,” one man said.

