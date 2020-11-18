Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Bobby Brown Jr., son of singer Bobby Brown, has reportedly died at age 28.
According to LAPD, police responded to the 5200 block of White Oak Ave. around 1:52 p.m. for a medical emergency after receiving a call that a person was pulseless and not breathing.
The victim, now said to be Bobby Brown Jr., was not transported to the hospital and died on the scene.
LAPD said investigators are on the the scene and no foul play is suspected.
His brother, Landon Brown, posted a photo of Bobby Jr. on Instagram Wednesday, writing “I love you forever King.”
