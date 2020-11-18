BIG BEAR (CBSLA) — From a distance, life on the slopes looked almost normal on Wednesday as pass holders took to the mountains for the first time this ski season.

But, a closer look told a different story at Big Bear Mountain Resort, where new guidelines are in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled with the turnout today,” said Justin Kanton, a spokesperson for the resort. “We do have some new guidelines in place for people.”

Guests are required to wear masks in certain areas and are asked to social distance at all times. There are also plenty of sanitizing stations.

On Wednesday, Snow Summit and Bear Mountain to pass holders for the first time this season. It was a big relief to some skiers and boarders who were tired of being at home.

“It felt good,” said Mission Viejo resident Guy Hallock. “A bit rusty under my legs because I haven’t ridden in probably eight months.”

There’s up to two feet of fresh and man-made snow. With the promise of more snow to come, people were anxious to get back out on the slopes.

“We were nervous that they were gonna wait a while,” said Jenny Bruni, an Aliso Viejo resident. “So we’re super excited to be out here and just be amongst people.”

With such a large turnout, the resort is doing its best to give people a sense of normalcy while still keeping everyone safe.

“We’re doing our best to make sure that we can stay safe to stay open, and we just ask our guests when they come up to do the same,” Kanton said.

Pass holders will be able to hit the slopes again on Thursday. The resort will open to the general public on Friday.