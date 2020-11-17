Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two athletes at USC have tested positive for the coronavirus since the last university’s last report.
The athletes, who have been placed in isolation, are on two separate teams and have not been actively participating in workouts on campus.
The teams the players are part of on was not immediately disclosed.
USC has conducted 1,086 COVID-19 tests on athletes since the results of its previous testing report were released last Monday.
Since testing began in mid-June, there have been 25 positive tests among the 8,891 conducted on USC athletes. The percentage of positive tests is 0.28%.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)