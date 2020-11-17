The Pack, a new unscripted series coming to Amazon Prime Video November 20th, celebrates the unrivaled bond between dogs and their human companions. Hosted by gold medalist Lindsey Vonn and her canine co-host Lucy, twelve teams of dogs and their humans will compete on an epic adventure across multiple continents, with a $750,000 prize going to the winner and their charity.
To celebrate the premiere, we’re giving away a prize PACK including:
- A 10-day dog day care package from Camp Bow Wow
- A One-night stay at a Red Roof Inn
- The Ultimate Dog Box from Rocco & Roxie
- A $200 Gift Certificate To Sleepypod
- A Tractive GPS Tracker For Dogs
To enter, send us a picture of YOUR pack! Whether you’ve got one pup or a houseful, this is your chance to show off your furry friends! 1 winner will be randomly chosen on Monday, 11/30/2020.
Remember to catch The Pack, premiering Friday, November 20th on Amazon Prime Video and be sure to take part in our PACKED WEEKEND through November 22nd where you can take part in one-of-a-kind pup-centric experiences and win some amazing prizes. Visit https://www.amazon.com/adlp/packedweekend for all the details!