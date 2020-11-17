SAN DIMAS (CBSLA) — People with a traffic or non-violent misdemeanor warrant for their arrest can get it cleared at San Dimas sheriff’s station first warrant clearing event.
The station, 270 S. Walnut Ave., will host the warrant clearing event Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is a chance for people to avoid arrest on an old warrant, and instead get a citation and a new court date for their offense.
Not all warrants are eligible to be cleared, including felonies, drug possession, theft, forgery, shoplifting, or receiving stolen property under $950. Warrants issued in connection with domestic violence, restraining orders, firearms and resisting arrest are also not eligible to be cleared.
COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced, and valid photo identification is required to clear a warrant.