RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — The Riverside County Probation Department is in mourning Tuesday for a deputy probation officer who died over the weekend of COVID-19.
Deputy Probation Officer Julio Beltran, 34, died Saturday of COVID-19, the Riverside Sheriff’s Association confirmed.
“We are devastated and heartbroken,” Riverside County Chief Probation Officer Ron Miller II said in a statement. Beltran was a seven-year veteran of the Riverside County Probation Department, and had worked at the department’s Juvenile Services Division, the Southwest Services Division and the Special Services Division. He was most recently assigned to the Central Services Division.
Miller said Beltran was remembered as a vibrant, funny and endearing person who was dedicated to helping clients in his care make positive changes in their lives who took extra time to help his colleagues and mentor young probation officers.
Beltran is survived by his wife, a son and his parents. The Riverside Sheriff’s Association is accepting donations to support his family.