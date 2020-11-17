ENCINO (CBSLA) – A fire broke out in a motel room in Encino early Tuesday morning which contained painting supplies.
The blaze was reported at 1:30 a.m. at the Rodeway Inn on 17448 Ventura Blvd.
Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to find smoke coming from the second-floor of the two-story garden style motel, with a fire burning in one of the rooms.
It took crews about 20 minutes to put out the fire. The damage was contained to one motel room.
Meanwhile, a man with serious burn injuries was found standing outside the motel and was taken to a hospital. It’s unclear if he was hurt during the fire.
The motel manager told CBSLA that painting supplies were found inside the room which appeared to belong to a woman who was staying there.
The cause is under investigation.