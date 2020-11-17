LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As the pandemic limits the number of friends and family that can gather for Thanksgiving, many are looking to have a smaller turkey this year and opting for more side dishes to add to their dinners.
Career website Zippia analyzed Google search trends to find the top side dishes by state.
Mashed potatoes came out on top as the number one side dish of choice for those in California as well as nine other states. most people.
While another popular dish was macaroni and cheese, some states, like Maine, avoided the carbs altogether and said a side salad was a top side dish of choice.
California farmers said many people are deciding to go for smaller centerpieces to their meals this year, instead of a large turkey, some are hosting their Thanksgiving gatherings with quail or Cornish game hen as alternatives.
