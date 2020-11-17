BELL GARDENS (CBSLA) — Police need help identifying a man in a sexual assault committed in a bathroom at a Bell Gardens shopping center.
The sexual assault was reported Monday just before 4 p.m. at Petco in the Los Jardines Shopping Center, in the area of 6810 Eastern Avenue.
Police say a man armed with a pair of scissors followed a female employee to a bathroom, where he forced entry and sexually assaulted her. She fought back and he ran off.
The suspect was described as a Black man between 25 and 35 years old, 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-6, medium built with a flat-top style haircut. He wore a white T-shirt, dark-colored jeans, white shoes, a blue face mask and eyeglasses with thick frames. He was last seen leaving the area on foot toward Eastern Avenue.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the sexual assault can contact Bell Gardens Detective Sergeant Sinisi at (562) 806-7694 or the department’s Dispatch Center at (562) 806-7600.