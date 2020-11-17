LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Residents across Los Angeles County are being asked to get off the streets by 10 p.m. through Thanksgiving and into December, officials announced Tuesday.

Starting Friday, a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew will be in effect with essential workers exempt as COVID-19 cases are surging once again across the county and statewide.

According to health officials, COVID-19 cases have more than doubled since the beginning of November and hospitalizations have increased from an average of about 900 a day to well over 1,000 a day in same time period.

There was no immediate data released on corresponding positivity rates or deaths over that same period.

For non-essential businesses permitted to operate indoors, including retail stores, offices, personal care service, occupancy will be limited to 25% maximum capacity.

The number of patrons at outdoor restaurants, breweries and wineries will be limited to 50% max outdoor capacity.

The number of customers at cardrooms, outdoor mini-golf, go-karts and batting cages will be limited to 50% maximum outdoor capacity.

All services at personal care establishments such as hair and nail salons may only be provided by appointment to customers wearing face coverings by staff wearing face coverings.

Facials and shaves and other services that require either the customer or the staff to remove their face covering are not permitted.

Restaurants, breweries, wineries, bars, and all other non-essential retail establishments must close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Only outdoor gatherings remain the only gatherings permitted, and they must only include 15 people maximum who are members of no more than 3 households.

“We are so grateful that many of our residents are wearing face coverings, keeping physically distanced and avoiding gathering with people they don’t live with, but we need everyone to do their part and follow these measures,” said ” said public health director Barbara Ferrer. “Lives and livelihoods are at stake and our entire community will be affected by our collective action if we do the right thing.”