By CBSLA Staff
WEST COVINA (CBSLA) — The FBI is involved Tuesday in the search for a West Covina man who has been missing since mid-September.

Shane Michael Rollman, 31, was last seen in West Covina on Sept. 12. His white BMW has been found at the McGuireville Rest Area near Rimrock, Ariz. On Sept. 23, according to the FBI.

Rollman was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, jeans and black shoes. He is described as a white man, about 190 pounds, 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Rollman or his whereabouts, contact the nearest FBI office or American Embassy or Consulate.

