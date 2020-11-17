Comments
BAKER (CBSLA) — An earthquake rattled the Inland Empire Tuesday morning.
The magnitude-3.5 earthquake struck at about 9:32 a.m. and was centered about 14 miles southeast of Ludlow, and about 32 miles north-northeast of Baker in San Bernardino County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
No injuries or damage have been reported.
Tuesday’s earthquake struck less than 12 hours after another 3.5 hit the region, closer to the Riverside County border.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.