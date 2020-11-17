LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hospital workers in California and other states such as Georgia and Texas said they are overworked and overwhelmed.
Some hospitals across the United States are starting to overflow with patients as a spike in COVID-19 cases continues.
There have been nearly one million new infections just in the past week across the U.S. Nearly 70,000 Americans remain in the hospital.
“We never expected this many people, this many patients, this sick,” said Melissa Gonzalez, a nurse for University Hospital in San Antonio, Texas.
During an unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases across California, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday a state-wide curfew is being considered.
Health officials added it will be months before a vaccine is widely available.