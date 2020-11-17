LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties Tuesday all reported additional cases of coronavirus and no new deaths.
Riverside County health officials reported 876 newly confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 76,724 cases. Of those who contracted the illness, 65,073 had recovered and 1,374 had died.
There were a reported 338 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, 81 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
RELATED: Calif. Tightens Mask Mandate Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases
San Bernardino County health officials reported 1,756 newly confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 76,685 cases. Of those who contracted the illness, 69,803 had recovered and 1,098 had died.
There were 378 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Sunday, 88 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 187 newly confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 16,649 cases. Of those who had contracted the illness, 14,868 had recovered, 1,608 were under active quarantine and 173 had died.
There were 53 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Tuesday, 10 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Tuesday evening, 956,598 Riverside County residents, 953,466 San Bernardino County residents and 240,160 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.