MALIBU (CBSLA) – Residents in Malibu and Topanga may hear a flurry of chopper activity Tuesday, and may even catch a glimpse of the largest helitanker in the world.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department is hosting a multiagency wildfire preparedness helicopter drill beginning at 4 p.m. in the Santa Monica Mountains.
The drill, which starts in the 22500 block of Saddle Peak Road in Topanga, will include a Boeing CH-47 Chinook helitanker, which is capable of holding up to 3,000 gallons of water.
The afternoon drill will be followed up by a night drill in the 1900 block of South Rambla Pacifico Street in Malibu, the fire department said.
“We continue to learn and grow from past and present wildfire incidents, such as the Woolsey, Lake, and Bobcat fires,” LACFD Chief Daryl Osby said in a statement. With wildfires increasing in intensity and size, we must all work together to be prepared and best strategize how to bolster our ability to protect communities when they need us the most.”
The Orange County Fire Authority is also taking part in the drill.