LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The calendar might say Thanksgiving is a little over a week away, but the weather has felt more like summer – and it’s about to whip right back to feeling like fall.

New high temperature records were set at Downtown Los Angeles and LAX Monday, according to the National Weather Service. The high in Downtown LA came in at 91 degrees, breaking the previous record of 88 set in 2008. LAX also reached 91 degrees, breaking the 2008 record of 86 degrees.

New record highs were also set in Camarillo, which hit 95 degrees; Long Beach and UCLA, which both reach 92 degrees; and Burbank, where the high was 90 degrees on Monday.

Temperatures dropped between five and 10 degrees Tuesday, with Camarillo dropping nearly 30 degrees Tuesday, topping out at a high of 66. Conditions are expected to cool even further into the week, with low clouds and fog forecast for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.