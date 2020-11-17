LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — After announcing a rollback on economic activity due to what officials say is an unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases across California, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday the state could consider enacting a business curfew.

Newsom said the idea would be to restrict operating hours at businesses or restaurants in hopes of limiting public interactions to once again slow the spread of coronavirus.

“We are now moving backward and not forward,” Newsom said.

Officials are currently reviewing studies conducted by authorities in France, Germany and Saudi Arabia, Newsom said.

Los Angeles County is expected to consider a similar plan at the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday after announcing two straight days of coronavirus case numbers exceeding 3,000 over the weekend.

“The suggestion is that we ask our businesses, our restaurants, to close maybe by 10 p.m. so that they don’t essentially become bars where people are just sitting around drinking, laughing and talking without their masks on,” Supervisor Janice Hahn told KNX Newsradio Monday. “So it’s not a general public curfew for everybody.”

The suggestion came as Orange and Ventura officials announced they would be moving back to the most restrictive purple tier Monday afternoon.