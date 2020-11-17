LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A big rig overturned, snarling the morning commute early Tuesday on a transition road from the 10 to the 5 freeway in Boyle Heights.
The crash that left the big rig on its side was reported just after 6 a.m. on the connector road from the westbound 10 Freeway to the northbound 5 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
I-10 w/b (San Bernardino Freeway) transition to I-5 n/b (Golden State Freeway) currently shut down due to overturned tractor trailer till approximately 8:15am. Please use alternate routes pic.twitter.com/sm61QtYsLv
— CHP Central LA (@CHPCentralLA) November 17, 2020
The driver was able to get out of the truck, and no injuries were reported. Coolant was reported to be leaking from the truck, the CHP said.
Video from Sky 2 showed traffic trickling by in one lane around the overturned big rig. A Sigalert issued for the transition road was extended to at least 8:30 a.m.