LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In a move that will likely create significant competition for the likes of CVS and Walgreens, e-commerce giant Amazon announced Tuesday that is launching a new online pharmacy platform where customers can purchase prescription medication.
Amazon will allow customers to purchase prescription medication and have it shipped to their homes.
Customers can either use their health insurance or pay out of pocket. Amazon Prime members will receive free two-day delivery.
Both generic and name brand medication will be available. However, Schedule II drugs, such as Oxycodone and most other opioids, will not be sold through the Amazon Pharmacy.
“We designed Amazon Pharmacy to put customers first – bringing Amazon’s customer obsession to an industry that can be inconvenient and confusing,” said TJ Parker, vice president of Amazon Pharmacy, in a statement. “We work hard behind the scenes to handle complications seamlessly so anyone who needs a prescription can understand their options, place their order for the lowest available price, and have their medication delivered quickly.”
To get medication, customers will still have to obtain a prescription from a licensed healthcare provider.