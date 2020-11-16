CAMARILLO (CBSLA) — The owners of Blvd Burger Co. in Camarillo got the news that Ventura County was moving from the red, back to the purple tier not long after Governor Gavin Newsom said the state has seen an unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases.

“It’s going to be rough for us,” said Blvd Burger Co. Shift Leader Jenna Paneiko. “We were just so upset because business has been really slow but it picked up a little with indoor, but just to head back is bad for sure.”

Moving back to the most restrictive purple tier of California’s recovery roadmap means restaurants can only operate outdoors. The same goes for gyms and houses of worship. At retail and shopping centers, capacity will drop from 50% to 25%.

The owners and employees at Blvd. Burger Co. said the move backward couldn’t come at a worse time.

“Especially because in the summer it was fine, but we’re heading into the winter and no one really wants to sit outdoors when it’s so cold out, even with heat lamps or anything. We definitely cut hours and we’ll have to cut hours again.”

“You just have to adapt,” said hairstylist Rebekah Scott. “It’s not forever. I don’t like it, but it’s what we have to do right now.”

The owner and hairstylists at Mister Rogers Hairstyling weren’t surprised to hear the county was moved back to the purple tier. They said they’ve been operating at 25% capacity since they were allowed to re-open indoors.

“We were pretty much already operating at that just because we were able to,” Scott said, “We communicated what the clients want, what we need, and everyone’s been compliant. That’s how we operate here and how we make sure everyone’s safe.”

Client Cindy Hansen was glad she was able to have her hair cut Monday. She is concerned about another possible shutdown.

“Unless all of us participate and wear a mask and follow the rules, that’s what’s gonna happen,” Hansen said.

In addition to restaurants, gyms and houses of worship, movie theaters are also no longer to operate indoors.

As for grocery stores, their indoor capacity still remains at 50%.