Comments
SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) – Two brothers were shot and killed during a party at a San Bernardino apartment complex Sunday night.
The shooting occurred in the 900 block of North Sierra Way at around 8:30 p.m.
San Bernardino police were called to the scene to find both brothers lying in the street near the apartment complex.
Dondre Marquis Sneed, 26, died at the scene. His bother, Deandre Lee Sneed, 33, was rushed to a hospital, where he also died.
No suspect information has been released and the circumstances of the killings were unclear.
There was no word on a motive or whether the slayings were gang related.