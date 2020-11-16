LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A tow truck driver was shot and killed while working on a stalled vehicle in the Fashion District of downtown Los Angeles Sunday night.
The gunshots rang out at about 8:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 8th Street.
A witness heard the shots and found the tow truck driver bleeding from the neck, Los Angeles police Officer A. Delatorre reported.
The witness drove the man to the nearby guard shack at the Los Angeles Times Olympic Printing Plant at 2000 E. Eighth St. where the victim was pronounced dead, he said.
He was later identified by the L.A. County coroner’s office as 26-year-old Michael McGarry.
There was no word on a motive. The exact circumstances of the incident were unclear.
