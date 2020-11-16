WRIGHTWOOD (CBSLA) – After several coronavirus cases forced it to delay its opening, the popular Mountain High Resort near Wrightwood finally opened Sunday to the delight of skiers and snowboarders.

Ski lift passes were sold out Sunday for Mountain High, which is requiring that all tickets be purchased in advance. Mountain High is limiting capacity to 1,000 people at a time.

Because of the pandemic, there are no rentals or lessons, and people are only allowed in the lodge to use the restrooms and make purchases.

Everyone is required to wear a face covering and social distance.

Mountain High, which is located in the San Gabriel Mountains, had been planning to start its ski season on Nov. 12, but several employees tested positive for COVID-19, forcing it to delay opening day.

The Snow Valley Mountain Resort in the San Bernardino National Forest also began its ski season Monday. Tickets were being sold in advance. If they do not sell out, same day tickets will be available online or in person at the ticket window.

Only cashless transactions were being accepted.

Rentals and lessons would not be available until Nov. 21.