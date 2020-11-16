LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Mayor Eric Garcetti Monday announced an expansion of the city’s mobile testing program to provide COVID-19 tests in underserved areas as well as the establishment of a testing facility at Los Angeles International Airport in response to a surge in cases and hospitalizations.

Garcetti said the city’s mobile testing program would expand from three to five units — each capable of conducting 200 to 500 tests per day — in an effort to serve high-need areas of the city by bringing the tests to them.

At LAX, testing will be offered at the Tom Bradley International Terminal and in Terminals 2 and 6 beginning this week.

“This is the first step toward the full testing facility and lab that will open there during the first week in December, providing multiple testing options including rapid testing and PCR and antigen tests for passengers and employees,” Garcetti said.

The mayor stressed that testing at the airport was not intended as an invitation for people to travel, but would be available for those whose travel is essential or for an emergency.

Garcetti also announced that the city would be opening a “super walkup” testing site in the northeastern San Fernando Valley.

“Data shows that infection rates are spiking at especially dangerous levels in the northeast San Fernando Valley, with nine of the 10 neighborhoods with the highest increases in recent weeks located there,” he said.

The location of the testing facility has not yet been finalized, but Garcetti said it would be open by Monday and would have the capacity to provide 3,000 COVID-19 and flu tests per day — along with flu shots and rapid antigen testing for people showing COVID symptoms.

