NORWALK (CBSLA) — Homicide detectives are looking into the death of a Norwalk woman who was found dead on Monday just before noon.
Investigators were called out to the area of Alondra Boulevard and Wilder Avenue around 11:25 a.m., the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said.
No details were immediately available on the cause of the woman’s death or a motive.
Her identity and age were not disclosed.
Anyone with information about the death was urged to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.
