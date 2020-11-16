LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Dodgers Hall of Fame great Tommy Lasorda remained hospitalized Monday with heart-related concerns in Orange County.
The Dodgers reported Sunday that the 93-year-old was admitted to an intensive care unit and was resting comfortably. Additional details surrounding his medical condition were not immediately known.
“The family appreciates everyone’s thoughts and prayers; however, they request their privacy at this time,” the Dodgers tweeted.
Lasorda was recently at Game 6 of the World Series championship victory in Texas. As a manager, Lasorda steered the Dodgers to two World Series titles, and in 1997 was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
He also managed the gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic baseball team in the 2000 Sydney, Australia games.