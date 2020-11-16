SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) – City crews in California coastal areas spent the weekend preparing for the season’s first round of “King Tides” which hit Sunday and were expected again on Monday morning.
King Tides, or astronomical high tides, can flood beach parking lots, and other low-lying areas, like sidewalks and boardwalks. They can also cause dangerous rip currents.
In Seal Beach, a half-mile-long sand wall, known as a berm, is put in place every year in anticipation of King Tides. Sandbag stations were also made available so residents could shore up areas around homes.
The high tides were expected at around 9 a.m. Monday and could reach 7 feet high.
King Tides usually occur in the fall or winter when the moon and the sun align just right. They are most concerning when they occur in conjunction with other weather events, such as high surf or rain and wind. This time, however, meteorologists say we are not dealing with these added worries.
King Tides are not caused by climate change, but by gravitational factors.
The next round of King Tides will occur on Dec. 13 and Dec. 15.