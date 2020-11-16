Comments
STOCKTON (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino community is grieving after the unexpected loss of 14-year-old Jesus Cervantez.
The “funny and outgoing” teen was shot and killed on Nov. 10, and family and friends are still searching for answers nearly a week later.
They believe he was in the wrong place at the wrong time and are hoping the shooter will be caught.
“Jesus was such a blessing for so many people and will be deeply missed,” the family said.
Cervantez leaves behind his mother, stepfather, two brothers and one sister.
Donations are being accepted through GoFundMe for the 14-year-old’s funeral service.
