LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda remained hospitalized Monday in Orange County.
According to the Dodgers, the 93-year-old “was admitted and he is in intensive care, resting comfortably.” The team said, “The family appreciates everyone’s thoughts and prayers; however, they request their privacy at this time.”
Local leaders took to social media to wish Lasorda well.
“Sending my best wishes to Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda and joining fans and Angelenos all across our city in wishing him a quick recovery,” Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted.
City Attorney Mike Feuer also weighed in, tweeting: “All of us in the City Attorney’s office are thinking of the iconic Tommy Lasorda this morning and sending our thoughts to him and his family.”
On Sunday, Magic johnson tweeted, “Cookie and I are praying for @Dodgers Legend and Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda to get well soon!”
The Fullerton resident has been with the Dodgers organization for more than 70 years as a player, scout, manager and front office executive.
He managed the Dodgers from 1976-96, and is currently special advisor to the chairman.
