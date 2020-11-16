LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties both reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus over the weekend.
Riverside County health officials reported 1,668 newly confirmed cases and seven additional fatalities over the weekend, bringing countywide totals to 75,848 cases and 1,374 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 64,922 had recovered.
There were a reported 310 coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, 78 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Monday, Riverside County remained in the state’s most restrictive purple tier with a case rate of 22.4 per 100,000 residents, a positivity rate of 8.9% and a health equity quartile positivity rate of 8.5%.
The case rate and positivity rate were sharp increases from last week, when the county had a case rate of 13.9 per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 6.7%.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 1,928 newly confirmed cases and one additional fatality over the weekend, bringing the countywide total to 74,929 cases and 1,098 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 69,173 had recovered.
There were 362 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 83 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Monday, San Bernardino County remained in the state’s most restrictive purple tier with a case rate of 27 per 100,000 residents, a positivity rate of 1o.5% and a health equity quartile positivity rate of 9.3%.
The case rate and positivity rate were sharp increases from last week, when the county had a case rate of 16.8 per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 7.7%.
As of Monday evening, 950,956 Riverside County residents and 942,743 San Bernardino County residents had been tested for COVID-19.