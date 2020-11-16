Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Comedian and actor Sinbad has suffered a stroke.
The family of the 64-year-old Sinbad, whose real name is David Adkins, told Variety in a statement Monday that he is “recovering from a recent stroke.”
His family did not elaborate on the details of Adkins’ stroke or his current condition.
“While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon,” the statement read.
Along with several standup specials, Sinbad has had a long film and television career. He is known for playing Coach Oakes on “A Different World,” as well as film roles in “Jingle All the Way,” “Coneheads” and “Houseguest.”