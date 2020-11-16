CARSON (CBSLA) — Cal State Dominguez Hills secured a $1.8 million grant to conduct cannabis research in the South Bay area.
“I am delighted that CSU Dominguez Hills has been awarded this critical funding for the important work they are doing,” Sen. Steven Bradford said in a statement.
The university will focus its research on equity and revitalizing communities, which is able to be funded due to the passage of Proposition 64 in 2016.
“Cannabis legalization has created new business opportunities and jobs in growth, distribution, and sales, but we don’t know to what extent, and whether these opportunities have been fairly distributed,” Fynnwin Prager, a CSUDH’s South Bay Econimics Institute. “We are particularly interested in contributing to local municipality policy making as there are important differences between cities. But we are excited for the opportunities this grant will provide to our students to receive on-the-job training in economics and policy research around this emerging industry sector.”
In addition to assessing issues of equity pertaining to cannabis use, the grant also aims to conduct an economic impact analysis of Prop 64 on the South Bay area, research job creation, cannabis revenue, tax generation and evasion, illegal and legal market prices, and criminal justice policy.
The research project is being led by CSUDH’s Mervyn M. Dymally Institute.
