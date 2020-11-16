PACOIMA (CBSLA) — Sixteen-year-old girl Jenalyn Meraz went missing on Friday in Pacoima, and loved ones are concerned she may be suicidal.
Meraz was last seen in the 12700 block of Louvre Street, near Dronfield Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
“Jenalyn suffers from depression, anxiety and has made suicidal statements in the past,” police said.
She is described as Hispanic, 5’4″, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to police.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts was urged to call the LAPD’s Foothill Division at 818-756-8861, or during non-business hours, 1-877-LAPD-24-7. Anonymous reports can also be provided by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.
Seeking Help
Los Angeles County’s Department of Mental Health has a 24-hour access center that can be reached by calling 1-800-854-7771.
Los Angeles Unified School District also offers a hotline for students and families that can be reached by calling 213-241-3840 on weekdays between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
People can also text HOME to 741-741 to be connected with a crisis counselor at the Crisis Text Line or reach the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.
For those struggling with mental health issues, a list of resources can be found on the state’s website.
