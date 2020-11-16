ENCINO (CBSLA) — All eastbound lanes of the 101 Freeway were temporarily closed Monday at Hayvenhurst Avenue in the Encino area after a pursuit suspect barricaded in a nearby home.

According to California Highway Patrol, the freeway was closed “for a shooting investigation” that occurred during the pursuit.

Officers attempted to pull over the speeding suspect on the eastbound 101 Freeway at Winnetka Avenue at 12:57 p.m., but he failed to yield, according to Officer Jose Barrios of the California Highway Patrol.

The pursuit suspect crashed twice during the brief chase, at least once into another vehicle, before barricading himself inside a home in the 4000 block of Vesper Avenue, Barrios said.

CHP shared a photo showing seven motorcycles blocking all eastbound lanes near the 101/405 interchange.

🚨FREEWAY CLOSURE🚨 Full freeway closure EB US-101 at Hayvenhurst Ave. for a shooting investigation that occurred during a pursuit. ALL LANES CLOSED. Please find alternate routes and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/HK0RI9cbnc — CHP – West Valley (@CHPWestValley) November 16, 2020

At 3 p.m., the suspect was still holed-up inside the home, and Barrios said there were reports of residents running out of the home, indicating that the suspect might not live there.

All eastbound lanes were reopened as of 3:22 p.m., but traffic remained backed up.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)