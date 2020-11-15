Comments
POMONA (CBSLA) — Among the four astronauts heading to the International Space Station for a six-month stay as part of SpaceX’s latest mission is Pomona native Victor Glover.
The others were Michael Hopkins, Shannon Walker and Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi, who each made history on Sunday as they were part of the first fully operational mission for the Dragon capsule named Resilience.
Glover, in particular, also broke barriers by becoming the first Black astronaut to join a long-duration crew on the space station.
The mission also marked SpaceX’s second only astronaut launch in its 18-year history and is the first fully operational mission for the Dragon capsule.
