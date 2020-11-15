CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (CBSLA) — Following a one day delay because of high wind and weather conditions, SpaceX will attempt to launch the crew aboard the Dragon capsule into space on Sunday.

The mission is set to launch into space at 4:27 p.m. PST / 7:27 p.m. EST, propelling four NASA astronauts — three Americans and one Japanese — to the International Space Station.

The launch was scheduled for Saturday but was postponed due to weather that could jeopardize the recovery and recycling of the rocket booster, according to the Associated Press.

Friday’s postponement news came after SpaceX chief Elon Musk disclosed he had gotten mixed test results for COVID-19 and was awaiting the outcome of a more definitive test, AP said.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine told the Associated Press that anyone testing positive for COVID-19 must quarantine under NASA policy and remain isolated. Officials said contact tracing by SpaceX found no link between Musk and any personnel in close touch with the four astronauts, who remain cleared for flight.

“I can assure everyone that we’re looking good for the (crew) launch and all of the critical personnel involved,” said SpaceX’s Benji Reed, senior director for human spaceflight.

It wasn’t immediately known if Musk would be allowed at the Kennedy Space Center launching site even if later tests came up negative.

