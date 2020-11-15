LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A $25,000 reward was being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a hit-and-run driver in Los Angeles.
The crash unfolded just before 7 a.m. as a male pedestrian walked northbound on Broadway at 7th Street in a marked crosswalk.
It was there that authorities say a dark-colored four-door car, possible a Dodge Avenger, ran a red light and collided with the pedestrian. After the crash, the car continued east on 7th Street where it stopped.
The driver got out, looked at the damage to the vehicle, and fled without rendering aid to the victim, or identifying himself or herself, as required by law.
The driver was described as a heavy-set male or female, wearing a yellow vest. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with severe injuries.
Anyone with more information was asked to call or email Det. DeHesa at (213) 833-3713 or 31161@lapd.online or the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at (213) 833-3746.