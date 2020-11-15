BREAKING:Dodgers Hall Of Fame Great Tommy Lasorda Hospitalized In ICU
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Dodgers Hall of Fame great Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized in Orange County, the team announced on Twitter.

The Dodgers said the 93-year-old was admitted to an intensive care unit and was resting comfortably. Details surrounding his medical condition were not immediately known.

“The family appreciates everyone’s thoughts and prayers; however, they request their privacy at this time,” the team added.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.

