LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Dodgers Hall of Fame great Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized in Orange County, the team announced on Twitter.
The Dodgers said the 93-year-old was admitted to an intensive care unit and was resting comfortably. Details surrounding his medical condition were not immediately known.
“The family appreciates everyone’s thoughts and prayers; however, they request their privacy at this time,” the team added.
