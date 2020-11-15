Comments
INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — A man has died Sunday after being shot by deputies in Inglewood, authorities said.
Just before 2 a.m., deputies received a report of a man with the gun at 111th Street and Van Ness Avenue.
When deputies arrived, they located the man who they say was waving a gun at them. Deputies opened fired.
The man received CPR before being taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
