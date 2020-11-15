LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As hospitals throughout Los Angeles County are once again seeing a spike in coronavirus patients, Los Angeles County could be looking at taking a step back to help slow the spread.

Just this weekend, more than 1,000 people with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide and 27% of them are in the ICU.

The way things are going, it does appear some new restrictions could be on the way.

County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas released the following statement, saying:

“We are expecting (the L.A. County Department of Public Health) to propose a set of recommendations for the board to consider this week… Potential options could be instituting a curfew so businesses do not have to completely close down again, but are more limited to essential activities.”

The increase in cases is not only pushing officials to take actions but locals, too, are becoming more anxious.

“Definitely for others, but I’m not really concerned that much for myself but I definitely see a large potential problem for a lot of folks,” said Studio City resident Paul McNicoll.

Doctors anticipated an increase in infection as businesses started opening up a bit more and coronavirus fatigue started wearing on people’s resolve to keep their distance and wear face coverings.

“But it’s starting to get a little bit more than what we had expected,” said Dr. Suman Radhakrishna, the Director of Infectious Disease at Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center.

Still, while the pandemic seems to have no end, health experts remain cautiously optimistic about a vaccine that could come in 2021 for some of the most vulnerable at at-risk populations.

“Just hang in there, it’s another three months. We’ll get through it and then there will be light at the end of the tunnel,” Dr. Radhakrishna said.