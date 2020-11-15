Comments
OXNARD (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding a hit-and-run crash that left a 4-year-old girl seriously injured in Oxnard.
The crash happened just after 9 a.m. on Colonia Road and Bonita Street. It was there that authorities say the girl was walking with her mother and two siblings at an intersection when she was struck.
Following the crash, the driver did not stop, but instead dragged the girl 50-feet. The child was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
The driver was described as a Hispanic man in his 30s with a shaved head. He was wearing dark clothing.
Anyone with more information related to this crash was asked to call the Oxnard Police Department at (805) 385-7740.