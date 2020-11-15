FULLERTON (CBSLA) — A 31-year-old man died Sunday following a two-car collision in Fullerton.
The accident unfolded just after 2:45 a.m. at the intersection of Harbor Boulevard and Lambert Road.
It was there that authorities say a black Toyota Tacoma collided with a white Toyota 4-Runner. The driver of the Toyota Tacoma died at the scene. The other driver sustained minor injuries and remained at the scene.
An initial investigation has revealed that the Toyota 4-Runner was stopped at a red light when the Toyota Tacoma collided with it. Authorities do not believe drugs and/or alcohol was a factor in the collision.
The crash is under investigation. Anyone with more information was asked to call C. Keen, an accident investigator, at (714) 738-6812.