DEVELOPING:Dodgers Hall Of Fame Great Tommy Lasorda Hospitalized In ICU
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, Los Angeles News

FULLERTON (CBSLA) — A 31-year-old man died Sunday following a two-car collision in Fullerton.

The accident unfolded just after 2:45 a.m. at the intersection of Harbor Boulevard and Lambert Road.

It was there that authorities say a black Toyota Tacoma collided with a white Toyota 4-Runner. The driver of the Toyota Tacoma died at the scene. The other driver sustained minor injuries and remained at the scene.

An initial investigation has revealed that the Toyota 4-Runner was stopped at a red light when the Toyota Tacoma collided with it. Authorities do not believe drugs and/or alcohol was a factor in the collision.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with more information was asked to call C. Keen, an accident investigator, at (714) 738-6812.

Comments

Leave a Reply