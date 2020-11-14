LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The University of Southern California announced Friday that all classes for the Spring 2021 semester will be online or remote due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases across Los Angeles County.

“We regularly meet with county health officials in our efforts to return to some in-person learning,” Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Charles F. Zukoski said in an announcement posted on the school’s website.

“In our most recent discussions, it has become increasingly clear that conditions are now likely to require that we begin the Spring semester with the same online and remote instruction that we’ve had during the Fall, with no additional students in our residence halls.”

Zukoski said the university remains hopeful “that at some point during the semester we will be able to return some students to campus for in-person and hybrid learning” and the opportunity to “offer greater on- campus student activities and access to instructional facilities and research labs.”

Some activities — including allowing for the reopening of tennis courts, swimming pools, and libraries, as well as the use of small outdoor study groups — will need approval from health officials, he said.

The university knows these facilities are important to the physical and mental health of students, Zukoski added.

“I want to thank you for the perseverance you’ve shown in adhering to safety protocols to keep yourselves and your neighbors safe,” Zukoski said. “Your continued vigilance will be key to our efforts to resume a more active life on campus.”

