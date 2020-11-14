PASADENA (CBSLA) — A man was shot and killed in a residential area of Pasadena on Friday night.
The shooting happened around 8:10 p.m. near Parke Street and Marengo Avenue, between Fair Oaks and Los Robles Avenues, one block south of Orange Grove Boulevard, Pasadena Police said.
A preliminary investigation determined the victim was walking along the south sidewalk on Parke Street when the suspect or suspects fired several shots at the victim, striking him numerous times in the upper body, according to police.
Police said the victim attempted to run but collapsed due to his injuries. The victim’s name or information about a suspect was not released.
A motive in the shooting also has not yet been disclosed.
