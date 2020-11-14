LA MIRADA (CBSLA) — Business owners are concerned and law enforcement is on the lookout after an armed robber targeted locations in La Mirada.

Four stores were robbed starting on Wednesday, and security video from K&T Donuts captured the man police believe to be behind it.

“He goes in casually. It looks like he asks for change. As soon as the register is open, he pulls the gun out and demands whatever is in the register,” said Gondola Pizza owner Alberto Calle.

Calle’s shop is in one of the three shopping centers hit at the corner of Imperial Highway and Santa Gertrudes in La Mirada.

“I would just tell him if he is watching this, it’s not the way to go. There’s a lot of people who will give willingly without having to pull out a gun,” Calle said in a message to the suspect.

Calle is among the business owners who are fearful that their family businesses and their lives could now be in jeopardy because of crime coming to the area.

Since Wednesday, employees were held up at Subway, next to the donut shop.

Across the street, employees as Juan Pollo also came in contact with the suspect, and on Friday, a man working inside Rite Aid was robbed at gunpoint.

“It’s also scary that they’re hitting so many spots in such a short time,” said La Mirada resident Tammy Anderson.

Anderson, whose daughter works at Gondola Pizza, said the news about what’s been happening has left her shaken, and she didn’t even want to come out to the shop.

“I could understand the nerves of all the employees, so we were like we’ll come out here and eat and just give you some moral support and hopefully nothing happens tonight,” Anderson said.

Calle also contemplated closing down the shop for the day out of concern for his and the employees’ safety.

No further information was available about the suspect.

Anyone with information about the crimes or the man seen in the surveillance video is asked to contact police immediately.