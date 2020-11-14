CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — “Everywhere We Are” rapper Jeremih is reportedly ill and fellow artists are sending out their thoughts for his recovery.

Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent, Big Sean, Hitmaka and other rappers took to social media on Saturday to ask everyone to keep Jeremih, born Jeremy Phillip Felton, in their prayers.

The nature of Jeremih’s illness was not officially disclosed, but rapper 50 Cent said in an Instagram post that the cause was coronavirus-related.

Please check back for updates.

Comments

Leave a Reply