LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — “Everywhere We Are” rapper Jeremih is reportedly ill and fellow artists are sending out their thoughts for his recovery.
Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent, Big Sean, Hitmaka and other rappers took to social media on Saturday to ask everyone to keep Jeremih, born Jeremy Phillip Felton, in their prayers.
Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him
— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 14, 2020
Praying for my dawg @Jeremih 🙏🏾
— Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) November 15, 2020
Prayers up, praying for your strength @Jeremih 🙏🏾
— Sean Don (@BigSean) November 14, 2020
The nature of Jeremih’s illness was not officially disclosed, but rapper 50 Cent said in an Instagram post that the cause was coronavirus-related.
