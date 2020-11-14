LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An indoor and outdoor wood burning ban was issued on Saturday afternoon in parts of the South Coast Basin, the South Coast Air Quality Management District announced.
The “no burn” mandate will be in effect through 11:59 p.m. in all basin regions, including Orange County, the non-desert portions of Los Angeles County, Riverside County and San Bernardino counties.
Officials said the order was issued due to anticipated high levels of air pollution.
It does not apply to mountain communities above 3,000 feet, the Coachella Valley or the High Desert, nor to low-income households and homes that rely on wood-burning as their only source of heat, the SCAQMD said.
Gas and other non-wood-burning fireplaces can still be used throughout the day.
“No-burn alerts are mandatory in order to protect public health when levels of fine particulate air pollution in the region are forecast to be high,” according to the agency. “Smoke from wood burning can cause health problems.”
