LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities Friday shared video of a suspect wanted for fatally shooting a man in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles in early January.

Eric Perez, 48, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest about 7:30 p.m. Jan 6 on a sidewalk in the 900 block of South Alvarado Street, near James M. Wood Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Perez was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the unidentified suspect was walking southbound on Alvarado Street when he passed Perez on the sidewalk and shouted something at him, causing Perez to turn around and face the suspect.

“Both victim and suspect walked toward each other, at which time the suspect produced a handgun from his waistband. The suspect fired one shot, striking the victim in the chest,” LAPD said in a statement.

The suspect then fled on foot southbound on Alvarado Street to eastbound Olympic Boulevard, according to police.

He is described as having black hair and a goatee. At the time of the shooting, he was seen wearing a black jacket with white stripes, a gray work shirt, light blue jeans and brown work boots.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts was urged to call Detective Bradley Golden, Central Bureau Homicide, at 323-342- 8960. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.

